Harold Edward Zickler Jr. of Woodbury, and Belmar, N.J., and a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on May 27, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. He was 93 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, Aug. 7, 1932, he was the son of the late Harold and Ethel (nee Knell) Zickler. He was predeceased by his wife Estelle (nee Howe) Zickler (September 25, 2022)

Harold was a graduate of NYU and received his MBA from Rutgers University. He was the past President of the New York Athletic Club and played for the Woodhaven Queens Haveneers Baseball team and was also a club pitcher for the farm team of the Philadelphia Phillies.

He served in the US Army 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment as a Corporal and was sent for training in Fort Knox, Louisville, Ky. Ended up in Germany and played baseball there. Harold was a member of Nicholas P. Lesando Jr. American Legion Post 214 Warwick, N.Y., and a member of the Warwick United Methodist Church.

Harold was the Head of a Commercial Lending Group for Manufactures Hanover Trust and later Chase Bank. He was the President of New York’s Midtown 34th Street Association for three years as well as a Credit Association Club member and former President. He served on the Empire State Building Management Committee and was a member of the Big Apple Midtown Association.

Harold is survived by his four children: Mark Zickler and his wife Alice of Carolina Shores, N.C., Laurie Bandlow and her husband Raymond of Woodbury, N.J., Jill Singer and her husband Robert of Warwick, N.Y., and Karen Barry and her husband William of Belmar, NJ; 12 grandchildren: Justin (Courtney), Shannon, Cody, and Daniel (Olivia) Zickler, , Serena Bandlow, Lauren and Jonathan Singer, Devin and Brady Barry, James Shockley, Matthew Bandlow, and Lisa Willy; Three great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Esme’ and Parker Zickler; and an abundance of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Grace Smith.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 1, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the Warwick United Methodist Church, 135 Forester Avenue, Warwick, N.Y., followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.