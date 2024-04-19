Gwenn Pirovitz, 71

Gwenn Pirovitz of Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2024. She was 71 years old.

Born in Rockville Centre, NY, on October 30, 1952, she was the daughter of Henry and Fayne (nee Peckenschnieder) Lipinsky.

Gwenn is survived by her daughter Leigh Kurdyla, son Scott Pirovitz, granddaughter Evie Pirovitz, and brother Reed Lipinsky.

Private arrangements were made. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.