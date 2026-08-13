Gregory A. Raynor of St. Helena, Calif., (formerly of Warwick, N.Y.), passed away on Aug. 2, 2026 at the age of 76 as a result of complications of a long illness.

Greg was the son of Bill Raynor and Norma Vail Raynor Rutan. He was the grandson of Roy and Edith Vail and Wilfred and Dorothy Raynor.

A graduate of Warwick High School, he attended Syracuse University School of Forestry and SUNY Potsdam.

A lifelong woodworker and outdoorsman, Greg completed many ambitious projects as a craftsman and painting contractor. Never one to leave a story untold, he will be remembered for his quick wit, playful nature, and perseverance.

Greg is survived by his longtime partner Ellen Sabine of Napa, Calif.; his sister Cindy McDonald and her husband Michael of Milford, Pa.; and his nieces Sarah Sinsabaugh of Westbrookville, N.Y., and Megan Sinsabaugh Boll of Otisville, N.Y. He was predeceased by his brother Dan.

Private arrangements were made in California. Greg’s ashes will be scattered by his family at a future date.