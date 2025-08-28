Gregg Snigur, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 26, 2025, at Schervier Pavilion after a long battle with cancer. He was 68 years old.

Born Dec. 29, 1956, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Andrew and Caroline (née Amendola) Snigur.

A graduate of Hofstra University, Gregg worked as an attorney with the N.Y.S. Supreme Court, Appellate Division. He believed in serving his community, which he did as 29-year member of Engine Company # 3 and Past Chief of the Warwick Fire Department.

Gregg is survived by three sons: Gregory Snigur of Washington, D.C., Andrew Snigur of Arlington, Va., and Bryan Snigur of Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughter Alessandra Snigur of Boston, Mass.; and sister Patricia Cirisano of Franklin Square, N.Y.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gregg’s memory to Warwick Fire Department, P.O. Box 31, Warwick N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.