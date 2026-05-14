Gladys Irene Bullock Buckbee, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on May 8, 2026. She was 90 years old.

Gladys was born November 7, 1935, in Goshen, New York. She was the daughter of Ruth Alma Williams and Clarence Ivan Bullock. She had three brothers: Clarence “Tubby”, Walter, and Leo – (A fourth, Ira, died in infancy.) She grew up on a dairy farm in the Conklingtown Road- Fort Hill Road area of the Goshen Hills.

Growing up on a dairy farm during the Great Depression molded who she was, and she enjoyed being in 4-H and showing cattle at the Orange County Fair. It was there she first met future husband, Wisner Henry Buckbee, and developed a love for purebred registered Holstein cattle.

Gladys was a proud graduate of Goshen High School in 1954 and enrolled in the nursing program at Orange County College. Training at St Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, she made many lifelong friendships. She married Wisner on August 25, 1956 at the Florida Presbyterian Church and moved to Warwick where they enjoyed 63 years of marriage before Wisner’s passing in April 2020. They had three children: Wisner Jr., Annie, and Carol.

It was at Wisner Farms Gladys became actively involved feeding and caring for the calves, heifers, and cows using her nursing skills. She relished selecting top bulls to improve the herd. She became the first woman approved as a Purebred Dairy Cattle judge in New York State. She was active in many farm organizations including Dairylea, the Ulster-Sullivan-Orange Holstein Club, as a volunteer 4-H leader, and helped with the Orange County Dairy Princess program for many years. She was a member of the Warwick Reformed Church where she served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for 25 years. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Gladys was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Wisner H. Buckbee, Jr., Annie Hulle Barrett and her husband David, and Carol B. Ronne and her husband Arthur. She also leaves her grandchildren: Gwynneth Buckbee, Brigitte Harlacher (Lars); Charity Buckbee (Kyle Kleege); and Hannah Buckbee (Sahee); Blane Hulle (Kim); Shane Hulle (Meaghan); Samantha Ewings (Bruce); Arthur Jr. and Alexander Ronne. Great-grandchildren: Addison, Tucker, and Jasper Hulle; Ella Mark, Liam, and Noah Ewings; Mason and Caleb Logan; Zoey Siler and Samuel Harlacher. Also many dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, her husband, daughter-in-law Linda Miedema Buckbee and granddaughter Emily Ruth Ronne.

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026, with a funeral service celebrating the lives of both Wisner and Gladys at 1:00 p.m. at Warwick Reformed Church, 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026, in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warwick Reformed Church, 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990 or the charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.