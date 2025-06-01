Gerard F. Spielhagen

Gerard (Jerry) F. Spielhagen of Warwick, passed away on Thursday, May 29. He was 79 years old.

Born in Staten Island, New York, on December 12, 1945, Jerry was the son of Fredric and Helen (nee Schneider) Spielhagen.

Jerry spent his life wholly devoted to his family, supporting his wife Fran through her various professional pursuits and raising his children, Amy and Jeremy, in Warwick. He truly was the wind beneath their wings. A graduate of Fordham University (both undergraduate and graduate studies), Jerry followed Fran into public education, serving as a math teacher and guidance counselor. He taught in the Port Jervis City School District and later became a student teacher advisor at Mount St. Mary College in Newburgh.

For many years, Jerry served as a lector at St. Stephen Church in Warwick and was active in a number of service activities, including leading the Catholic Youth Organization at St. Stephen Church, organizing several “Midnight Runs” to deliver blankets and clothing to those in need in New York City, and working with Fran to open Harvest House soup kitchen.

Quite the handyman, Jerry spent much of his free time in his younger years building and renovating, making carpentry crafts, and leather working. In his later years, he could be found playing Sudoku, doting on Fran, and laughing at his grandkids.

Together, Fran and Jerry enjoyed countless adventures across the US, including a number of trips to his family’s farm in South Dakota, and around Europe. For many years, they were able to enjoy their dream of a “playhouse” in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Jerry was a kind soul, devoted husband and father, and loyal friend. Left to grieve the loss are his loving wife of 57 years, Frances; daughter, Amy and her husband, Briggs Warner, and their daughter, Cecilia; son, Jeremy Spielhagen, his wife, Sarah Ryan and their children; sister, Fredrica Ann Quilla and sister-in-law, Dr. Rose Calabretta. He was predeceased by his brother Bernard.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. Longtime family friend, Rev. Peter Madori, will celebrate a Mass for Jerry at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jerry’s memory to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709-3543.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com