George A. Doyle

George Allen Doyle of Sussex, N.J., passed away peacefully at Castle Point Veterans Village on Nov. 15, 2025. He was 98 years old.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y. on March 17, 1927, he was the son of Thomas and Yvonne (née Wood) Doyle.

George was a U.S. Navy veteran, proudly serving his country in both World War II and the Korean War. He received a Purple Heart during the Korean War.

As an engineer with a clever mind, he held four patents for his own inventions for Motorola. For relaxation, George enjoyed being on the water, where he was an accomplished yachtsman. He was a master woodworker. He loved the outdoors and nature. Sharing his life and stories with loved ones brought him joy.

He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Matter of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother Charles Chance of Elkhart, Ind.; and sister Barbara Medal of Tempe, Ariz.; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. He was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife Ruth (nee Fox), and by two siblings, Yvonne Maguire and Thomas Doyle.

