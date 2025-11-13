Gary Card of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Nov. 10, 2025. He was 80.

The son of Beulah Card, he was born on Aug. 26, 1945 in Goshen, N.Y.

Gary was a retired vendor at the Meadowlands Arena and most recently the assistant golf pro at West Hills Country Club, Middletown.

He was a star athlete at S.S. Seward High School. He excelled in all sports that he participated in, including golf, bowling and basketball. Gary was one of the area’s best fast-pitch softball pitchers in many local leagues.

In his later years, in partnership with his son Michael, they owned many standardbred racehorses that raced at major tracks in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Gary is survived by his son, Michael Card; daughter, Deborah Card; son, Christopher Card; and sister-in-law, Renate Rennie. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Hilda Card.

As per his wishes, there will be no visitation and a private burial will take place in the Florida Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Warwick Humane Society, PO Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 (wvhumane.org); Standardbred Retirement Foundation, PO Box 312, Millstone Township, N.J. 08535; (adoptahorse.org); Old Friends, Inc., 1841 Paynes Depot Road, Georgetown, Ky. 40324 (Oldfriendsequine.org).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.