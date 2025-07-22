Fray H. Fuller Sr., age 74, passed away on July 12, 2025, at the Bronx VA after a short illness. He was a lifelong Florida resident and graduate of S. S. Seward (Class of 1969). Fray retired from the Orange County Jail/Valley after 34 years.

Fray was a Vietnam Veteran and current Commander of American Legion Post #1250. He was an active 52-year member. Being a veteran meant a great deal to him and his love of the Legion and Village showed. He was the person who began the process and worked with the Eastern Paralyzed Veterans on the monument and memorial in the Village. Countless meetings and design choices led to the beautiful, folded flag that we admire today.

Fray was a lifetime member of several organizations including the Paralyzed Veterans of America Colonial Chapter, Disabled Veterans Empire #2, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 140, Veterans of Foreign Wars #8858. He was a member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans #16-, and 39-year member of the Elks Lodge #1097. Fray was also a 43-year member of the Florida Fire Department having started as active then honorary. He served as Secretary, Treasure and President. He was also a member of the Seward Senior Citizens Club. Fray was a long-time member and Treasurer for the Woodtrail Hunting Club. Deer hunting was a passion, and he hunted until his fingers could no longer pull the trigger. Before his injury his winters were compromised of ice fishing – any lake, anytime. There were many excursions to the Thousand Islands and Canada with the “guys”-- then he discovered his love of golf and played as often as possible.

Fray saw a need and resurrected the Slo-Pitch Softball League and grew it from the Village of Florida to include teams from Warwick, Chester, and Pine Island. Most summer nights he could be found on the field, setting up and playing tournaments that were each and every weekend. He often said his kids were raised at the ballpark.

Despite being paralyzed for almost 40 years Fray lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed cruises with his family, gambling and spending winters in Florida with his sister-in-Law (Nora) Lyn Sutz. He loved going to town for morning coffee and talking with his friends even if the stories they told each other about growing up they all heard numerous times.

Fray was the guy with the “Spartan” van. He loved his school and never missed out on his children’s sports events. Even after they graduated, he continued attending as many games as he could. When Seward had no use any longer for its FFA fields he worked with a local farmer, the school and Mr. Muhlrad to broker the land deal and conceived the soccer fields in the Corn. Fray spent countless hours bringing together teams of volunteers and working to obtain donations to bring the dream a reality. He still has the original blueprints of what the complex would become.

His neighborhood is the “Homesites.” He had the distinction of being one of the oldest members as he moved here at the age of 4. Each day it was possible he would be seen traveling up and down the road and stopping to visit. A lot of times with his Grandog Darla. Fray’s wife, children and grandchildren still live in the Homesites.

When Fray was injured, he was told that he would never work again. After completing Rehab and returning home he could not stand spending the day in the house. We told him to go back to work for a few hours and see how he felt. He went in with the help of his crew for 4 hours. The next day he was back full-time until the day he retired. After retirement he began buying houses and rehabbing them – how he loved being the Project Manager and G.C.

Fray will be missed by his wife and caretaker Beth (Garrison) of 52 years, daughter Dr. Alisha M. Fuller (Paul Ardizzone), Danielle Fuller (William Lees) and his pride and joys – grandchildren Timothy (Bubba) Fuller and his wife Alexis and Cally Lees.

His brother Thomas Fuller Sr, sister-law Rosalie Fuller and brother-in-law Daniel Jacobs survive him as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Carl Sr. and Iris Fuller, brother Carl Fuller Jr (Skip), sisters Adelaide Jacobs, Carrie Maher and son Fray H. Fuller II.

Visitation will be at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. on Friday July 18, 2025, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Firematic services will be held at 6:30 pm and Legion services will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Cremation will be private. Donations can be made to the Veterans Group of their choice.