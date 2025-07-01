Frank P. Zottola of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on June 26, 2025, with his loving family by his side at Westchester Medical Center. He was 88 years old.

Born in Bronx, NY, on June 1, 1937, he was the only child of Pasquale and Genevieve (nee Zangrilli) Zottola.

A proud Italian-American, Frank grew up on Arthur Avenue in the Bronx. He was a pizza and espresso aficionado; and built his own pizza oven in the backyard to share homemade food with his family and friends. That was his favorite thing in the world – being surrounded by his beloved family!

Frank was a travel lover and enjoyed many trips to Italy and cruises with his wife Barbara.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Barbara (nee Ilardi); daughter Denise Gianna and her husband David of Beacon, N.Y.; three sons: Frank Jr. and his wife Monica of Pine Island, N.Y.; Pasqual and his wife Carlette of Warwick, N.Y.; and Christopher Zottola of Newburgh, N.Y.; and nine grandchildren: Tyler, Anthony, Julia, Alex, AvaMaria, Olivia, Frankie, Christopher, and Mollyann.

Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, at St. Stephen RC Church, in the atrium, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990, with interment following the Mass in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Frank’s memory to St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.