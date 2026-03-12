Frank J. Guadagno of Westtown, N.Y., passed away peacefully on March 10, 2026, at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Goshen. He was 97 years old.



Born in Brooklyn, NJ on May 6, 1928, he was the son of Dominick and Caroline (née Dono) Guadagno.

An Army veteran, Frank served proudly during the Korean War, earning an honorable discharge with the rank of Sergeant First Class.

Frank was a retired engineering chief for the East Orange, N.J. Veterans Medical Center. He lived for many years in Butler, N.J., where he was a former member of St. Anthony Church. He was a member of the Post, and the VFW of Middletown, N.Y. and the Butler, N.J. VFW in years past.

Frank was a car fanatic; he loved all kinds of cars, and he liked sharing his knowledge of them with his family and friends. He also enjoyed beach vacations with his wife and family. He loved his dogs and was a grandpa to the family canines that gave him immense joy and companionship for many years.

Frank and Maureen were the best parents and grandparents anyone could ever have. They are finally together united in heavenly peace.

Frank is survived by his daughter Karen Govier and her husband Jeffrey of Westtown; granddaughter Jillian Daley and her husband Bennett of Stowe, Mass., and grandson Jeffrey Govier, Jr. of Westtown, N.Y. He was predeceased by his wife Maureen Millar Guadagno and sister Angela Cook.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. John Cemetery, 80-01 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, NY 11379.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.