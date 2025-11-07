Francis Quinn

Francis “Frank” Quinn, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2025. He was 84. The son of Bernard Quinn and Maryann (Molly Delaney) Quinn, Frank was born on March 29, 1941, in Astoria, Queens, N.Y.

Frank proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, enlisting at the young age of 17. He later became an active and beloved member of the Greenwood Lake, N.Y. community, where he raised his family. Whether he was coaching Little League, dressing up for the local bed races, or helping out at church fundraisers, Frank’s love for his town and its people was always evident.

He was a founding member and worked with Project Children; a cause that held a special place in his heart and always will.

Frank was many things to many people, but above all, what mattered most to him was his family, especially his grandchildren. He shared a unique and special bond with each of them, one that he cherished deeply. He was endlessly proud of their accomplishments and never missed an opportunity to share a story about something they had achieved.

Throughout his life, Frank accomplished many things that others would consider great successes. But in his eyes, his greatest achievements were his marriage, his children, and his grandchildren. They were his proudest legacy.

We will always remember the way he sat at the head of the table during family gatherings; content, smiling, and quietly admiring the family he had built and loved with all his heart.

Frank is survived by the love of his life, Betty, his wife of 62 years; his children, Kevin Quinn and his wife Parma; Kelli Kelm and her husband Eric; and Jennifer Varua and her husband Bobby. Frank is further survived by his seven grandchildren, who he loved dearly, John and Alana; Samantha, Jacob, Lindsey, and Brett; and Sophia, Grace and Owen.

Frank was predeceased by his parents, siblings and many others that he held dear.

A memorial service to honor Frank’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s honor may be made to Project Children, PO Box 933, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.