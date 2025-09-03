Francis B. Rooney, Jr. (Red), 95, of Satellite Beach, Fla., passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.

Born in Bridgeport on Sept. 11, 1929, to the late Francis and Nancy Remak Rooney, Francis was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Shirley Schulenburg Rooney.

Francis graduated from Central High School in Bridgeport. He held many jobs but none more fulfilling than when he followed in his father’s footsteps and started working for the United States Postal Service as a clerk. He retired as superintendent of collection and delivery in 1986 after 30 years of service.

In 1973 he purchased his first boat and a love for cruising and fishing on Long Island Sound began. Captain Frank and first mate Shirley spent many happy days aboard their boat the Sharon-Gay. Weekend raft ups in Conscience Bay, N.Y. were one of their favorite places to be with their many friends and family. Frank was the life of the party, and his laugh was the loudest in the room.

Upon the passing of his beloved wife Shirley in 1992 he relocated to Fla. where he continued his love for boating with friends Knobby Zoeller and Tucker Morrissey.

Frank met longtime companion Dorothea (Dottie) Thomason and spent many years together until her passing in 2019.

Frank was a member of the Moose club, life member of the Elks club, life member of Pequonnock Yacht Club, Conn. and Fayerweather Yacht Club, Fla. where he was past Commodore in 1977.

Survived by his children, Francis Rooney III and Robin Rooney of Newington, Conn., James and Noreen Rooney of Orleans, Mass., Gary and Susanne Rooney of Satellite Beach, Fla. and Sharon Rooney of Milford, Conn.; grandchildren: Timothy Rooney of West Hartford, Jeffery and Lauren Rooney of Newington, Dylan (Nikki) Rooney of Black Rock, Colin (Olivia) of Manchester, Shannon (David) of Stratford, Michael Buzan of Bridgeport and Melissa Buzan of Milford; great-granddaughter Aayla of Newington; sister, Joan Riccitelli, in-laws Juliana Lavitola, Frederick Schulenburg and Karen and Bud Allen and a host of nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother Thomas Rooney and sister Patricia Warren.

The family would like to thank Vitas Healthcare for their care and compassion given to our Dad in his final years. Nurses Debbie and Joanie, aides Arlene, Janessa, and Glenda. Also, weekly visits from Bill and Helen of Holy Name of Jesus Church, Indialantic, Fla. to provide Dad with Holy Communion.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. h from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. followed by an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Burial will follow the Mass in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.