Frances M. Osburn of New Hampton, NY (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on April 29, 2026. She was 80 years old.

Born in Goshen, N.Y., on May 31, 1945, she was the daughter of Charles and Alberta (née Groom) McCombs.

She was a retired home health aide through WellCare of Middletown. She also worked at Orange Farm for many years prior to that. She enjoyed taking care of people; especially her family. And she cared for many cats and dogs all of whom she loved.

Frances was known as a real “spitfire” by her family and friends. She was always fun to be around. She loved playing and coaching softball for many years.

Frances is survived by her daughter Tina Banse and her husband Kevin of Johnson, NY; three grandchildren: Kaitlyn Banse, Skyler Banse, and Zachary Banse; brother Charles McCombs of Rock Hill, NY; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Richard; and brothers John and Warren McCombs.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 1st from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.