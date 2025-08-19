Florence M. Peruso of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Aug. 17, 2025. She was 82 years old.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., on March 30, 1943, she was the daughter of Hugo and Dulcizia (nee Berardesca) Petillo.

Florence spent her life working in education, as a teacher for several years, and retiring as a career readiness counselor at SUNY Orange in Middletown, NY.

She is survived by her sons Joseph Peruso of Warwick, N.Y. and Nicholas Peruso and his fiancée Stephanie of Milford, PA; grandson Gabriel Peruso, and granddaughter Madeline Peruso. She was predeceased by her brother Valerio Petillo.

For those who would like to attend the graveside service on Friday, Aug. 22, please meet at 12:45 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick for a procession to Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Florence’s memory to Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick N.Y. 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.