With heavy hearts, the family of Fernando J. DeAlmeida announces his peaceful passing on July 27, 2025, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y.. He was 92 years old.

Born on Nov. 11, 1932, in Penedono, Portugal, Fernando was one of 14 children born to Arturo and Isaura De Almeida. He later immigrated to the United States, where he built a life grounded in hard work, family, and community.

Fernando was the proud owner and operator of Luso Autobody in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., where he worked as a skilled body man. His passion for cars was evident to all who knew him — he was happiest with his hands busy and a smile on his face.

A devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Fernando’s family meant everything to him. He cherished his Portuguese heritage and loved spending time outdoors — whether gardening, going for walks, or simply enjoying the company of animals. His sense of humor and joyful spirit created countless cherished memories.

He is survived by his daughter, Zulmira Spina and husband Alfio of Monroe, N.Y., his sons, Julio DeAlmeida and wife Marilyn of Atlantic Beach, Fla., & Michael DeAlmeida and wife Susana of Mahopac, N.Y.; his eight beloved grandchildren: Joseph, Jennifer, Laura, Julio, Louis, Emma, Sofia & Sabrina; and his eight adored great-grandchildren: Isabella, Angelina, Nancy, Amelia, Michael John, Joseph, Nicholas and Julio.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, N.Y. Fernando will be laid to rest beside his wife, Maria, at Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 — a tribute to Fernando’s lifelong love for animals.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.