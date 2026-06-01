Eugene John Kobylarz went to his Heavenly Father on April 16, 2026 at home with his family. He was born on Oct. 25, 1928 in Wallington N.J.

He met his wife Angeline Danisewicz at Curtis Wright in Paterson, N.J. where they worked. He enlisted in the Navy in 1949-1954 and served on the aircraft carrier the USS Gilbert Islands. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and then married Angeline in 1954. Eugene worked for Union Carbide, later Hoffman Laroche in Sterling Forest as a Utility Technician where he retired.

Eugene is survived by his four children, Kathleen, Robert, Martin and his wife Alicia, and Eugene. He lovingly leaves behind his seven grandchildren Dahlia, Anthony, Aaliyah, Rykiyah, Ricardo, Dylan and Destiny and his great grandchildren Keimoni, Zion and Khalik.

The family wishes to thank all who helped in the care of dad for the last year especially his angels Patricia and Angelia, Hospice of Orange & Sullivan (Kathleen, Nancy, Courtney, and Hayley) Patti & David for those moments” O my God! What should I do?,” Fr. Jack and Peggy for the visits and shortbread cookies and all the prayers from many people!!

A mass of remembrance will be on June 13 at St. Stephen’s Church at 11 a.m. followed by the Repass at Raymond’s Fire House on West Street immediately following the mass.

In memory of dad, a donation could be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 and/or St. Stephen’s Folk Group, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.