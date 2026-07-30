Elaine L. Korwan of Jeffersonville, N.Y., (formerly of Warwick, NY), passed away peacefully on July 26, 2026, at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick. She was 92 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on January 24, 1934, she was the daughter of Charles and Wilhelmina Werner.

Elaine and her late husband of 68 years, William S. Korwan, were the owners of Korwan Tree Farm and Landscape Gardens in Jeffersonville, N.Y.

Elaine is survived by her son William C. Korwan and his wife Janet of Warwick, N.Y.; daughter Janet S. Korwan of Delanson, N.Y.; David J. Korwan and his wife Brenda of Westford, Mass.; daughter Annette M. Freeman and her husband Richard of Sanford, N.C.; and son Daniel R. Korwan of Alexandria, Va.; five grandchildren: Heather Roecker and her husband Karl; Christopher Korwan and his wife Stephanie; Katie Laird and her husband Tim; Rachel Korwan; and Jacob Freeman and his wife Tzuri; and three great-grandchildren: Kasen and Reese Roecker and Colby Korwan. In addition to her husband William, she was predeceased by her grandson Joshua Freeman.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, July 31, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. with a service beginning at 8 p.m. Interment will be on Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery, 280 Secor Road, Hartsdale, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.