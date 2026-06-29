Elaine Knight, a longtime resident of Warwick, N.Y., died on June 22 after a brief illness.

Born in Los Angeles, Calif., Elaine lived in New York City and Santa Fe, N.M., before relocating to Warwick in June 1972 to join the Chardavogne Group.

She was the Group Secretary for many years and an active and important member until her death. Elaine loved traveling and visited many countries including Scotland, England, Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Egypt and Costa Rica.

For her family, the most unexpected aspect of her life in Warwick was helping to found the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps, becoming a NYS Emergency Medical Technician, and serving the community’s need for emergency medical care at all times of the day and night for many decades.

On the creative side, Elaine acted professionally on the stage in New York City and Santa Fe. She spent years making beautiful embroidered items and wrote thousands of poems along with four drafts of novels based on her experiences in Los Angeles and New Mexico. In the 1980s she directed and acted in several plays staged in a theater in Warwick. Over the years, she arranged and participated in numerous poetry readings in the region.

Elaine is survived by her son Erik Devereux, her sister and brother-in-law Laurie and Michael Sneed, two nieces and two grandchildren, along with numerous friends in the Warwick region.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.