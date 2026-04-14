Efrain Garcia, a resident of Westbrookville, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 29, 2026. He was 60 years old. Efrain was born on April 1, 1965, in Manhattan, N.Y., to Efrain and Dima Snyder Garcia.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army at a young age and went on to work for over 25 years in the automotive industry, specializing in sales at various dealerships in the Hudson Valley. Most recently, he served as a service advisor at Leo Kaytes Ford in Warwick, N.Y.

Efrain loved the Lord, cooking, music, and playing cornhole with the Westbrookville Dirtbags. His humor, wisdom, and kindness touched many lives, and he was regarded as a father figure by numerous people.

Efrain is survived by his wife, Shantel Garcia; his children, Clifford, James (and his wife, Samantha), and Roseanne (and her husband, Colin); and his grandchildren, Mya-Rose and C.J. He is also survived by his siblings, Carla (and her husband, Mitch), Rosie (and her husband, John), Michael, and Kay, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, friends, co-workers, and customers.

He is predeceased by his father, Efrain; his mother, Dima; and his grandsons, Adam, Daniel, and Gabriel.

Memorial visitation was held on Saturday, April 11, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701. A memorial service was held at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held after the services at 93 Pine Kill Road, Westbrookville, NY 12785.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.