Edwina M. Sayer

Edwina “Winnie” Sayer, 94, of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, at home, with her loving family by her side, including her nieces Donna Kowal and Diana Slattery, her great niece Dana Sheridan, and her beloved great-great niece Samantha Rae Sheridan, just as she wished.

Winnie was born on July 15, 1931, in Greenwood Lake, N.Y., where she remained a lifelong resident and took immense pride in her hometown and community. Greenwood Lake was not just where she lived-it was who she was.

She retired from the United States Post Office after 21 years of dedicated service. True to her generous spirit, Winnie continued to give back to her community through volunteer work with the Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps, St. Anthony’s Community Hospital, and Grace Lutheran Church. As a parishioner of Grace Lutheran Church, Winnie took great comfort in her faith, which was a steady source of strength and joy throughout her life.

A cat lover, Winnie always had a feline companion by her side. In the final years of her life, her cherished companion Zoey held a very special place in her heart. Winnie greatly enjoyed the company of her dear friends, loved a good laugh, and laughed easily, finding joy in simple moments and shared stories.

She is survived by her nieces Donna Kowal (husband Robert) and Diana Slattery; her nephew Michael Sayer; her nieces April Feldman (husband Fred) and Holly Gill (husband Steve); and many great and great-great nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

Winnie was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Louisa (Donald) Sayer; her brothers Donald Sayer (wife Joan) and Ross Sayer (wife Eileen); her niece Denise Ross; and her lifelong friend Elsie Garrison.

In August of 2024, Winnie was deeply honored to serve as Grand Marshal of the Greenwood Lake Centennial Parade - an especially meaningful tribute to a woman who embodied the heart and history of the village she loved so dearly.

Winnie will be remembered for her kindness, love of family, and pride in her hometown. Her presence will be deeply missed, but her legacy of love and service will live on in all who knew her.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at 12:00pm at Grace Lutheran Church, 25 Waterstone Road, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 10925.

Memorial contributions in Edwina’s name may be made to the Greenwood Lake Ambulance Corps, Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., and/or Grace Lutheran Church.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service; 845-477-8420 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.