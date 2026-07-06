Edwin O. Bailey, a resident of Greenwood Lake, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at St. Anthony’s Hospital. He was 91years old. The son of Orrin and Nina Bailey. Edwin was born on March 31, 1935, in Mansfield, Pa.

A Life Well Lived

He lived a life defined by service, creativity, and an unwavering love for family and community. As a photojournalist with the Associated Press for more than 30 years and an Army and Navy combat photojournalist who served honorably during the Gulf War, he captured history with courage, integrity, and compassion.

His talents extended far beyond the camera. A gifted storyteller, accomplished musician, and actor, he appeared in several notable films and television productions, including “CSI” and “Man on a Ledge.” Whether through his photographs, his music, his performances, or the stories he shared, he had a remarkable ability to connect with people and leave a lasting impression.

He was a proud member of the Greenwood Lake Fire Department, where he served with dedication, and served as Historian and Photographer for the American Legion in Greenwood Lake, preserving the stories and memories of fellow veterans while remaining deeply involved in the community he loved.

Above all, he was a devoted father, grandfather, mentor, and friend. His greatest legacy is not found in the many roles he held, but in the love, he gave, the wisdom he shared, and the countless lives he touched. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Edwin is survived by: by his wife Judy Bailey; his sister Mary Catherine Farrer and her husband Jerry; his son David Bailey and his wife Sharon, his daughter Heather Fitzpatrick and her husband James; his daughter Heidi Mauler Santano and her husband Arthur, and his grandchildren Christine, Alexa, Lily, Shamus and several great grandchildren.

Edwin was predeceased by his grandmother Lily Kerzenmacher, his mother Nina Bailey, and his father Orrin Bailey.

Visitation took place Sunday, July 5, 2026 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A funeral service was held on Monday, July 6, 2026 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will full military honors followed at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.