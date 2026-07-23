Edward Allen McLeod Jr., 79, Vietnam veteran, longtime trustee of Calvary Baptist Church, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at home under hospice care on July 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Ed was born on July 1, 1947, in Hackensack, N.J., to Edward Allen McLeod Sr. and Dorothy McLeod. He graduated from Spring Valley Senior High School in 1965 before answering the call to serve his country during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he continued serving in the Army National Guard for more than 20 years, retiring with the rank of Staff Sergeant (E6).

After returning home, Ed began a remarkable 46-year career with the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier in Suffern, N.Y. His dedication to his route and the people he served was evident throughout his career, during which he logged more than one million miles delivering mail. He took great pride in his work and in the relationships he built along the way.

On September 12, 1970, Ed married Gladys. Together they built a loving family and shared nearly 56 years of marriage.

Ed was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Warwick, New York, where he served as a trustee for more than 30 years. His quiet commitment to his church reflected the steady faith and servant’s heart that defined his life.

He found joy in many interests, especially steam trains, cheering on the New York Yankees, and collecting Star Trek memorabilia. Above all else, however, his greatest happiness came from being “Grandpa.” He treasured every moment spent with his seven granddaughters, who brought immeasurable joy to his life.

Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Gladys McLeod; his daughter, Jennifer (Scott), and their daughters Megan, Sarah, and Hannah; his son, Brian (Lourdes), and their daughters Ariana, Brianna, and Alana; and his son, Keith, and daughter Melody. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth McLeod.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Allen McLeod Sr. and Dorothy McLeod, and his sister, Carol McLeod.

A memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Warwick, N.Y. Interment with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, N.Y.

Ed will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his family, his faithful service to his country and church, his strong work ethic, and the quiet kindness with which he lived his life. His legacy of love, humility, and service will continue through the family he cherished and the many lives he touched.

Arrangements are under the direction of T.S. Purta Funeral Home, Florida, NY to leave a condolence online please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.