Edith Dieterle, longtime resident of Greenwood Lake and formerly of New York, N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 31, 2026, at the age of 91. She was born in Forheim, Germany, on January 3, 1935. She was the daughter of Wilhelm and Luise (née Horzel) Merz.

Edith was a retired cashier at A&P in West Milford, N.J.. She devoted her life to her family and was one of the sweetest souls you could ever meet. Edith was a member of the German-American Club in Middletown, N.Y., as well as an active member of the Greenwood Lake Seniors. Edith was a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, N.Y.

Edith, aka “Oma/Grandmother,” is survived by her son Roy Dieterle and his wife Margret of Sarasota, Florida; daughter Carol Reynolds of Warwick; five grandchildren: Kyle Dieterle and his wife Kayla; Jessica Reynolds; Matthew Reynolds; Mikayla Dieterle; and Derek Dieterle; and her longtime friend and companion Peter Listl. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Gerhard Dieterle “Opa”, in 2015.

Edith “Oma” will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, N.Y/, followed by interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association 225 N Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at Alz.org or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at Stjude.org

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.