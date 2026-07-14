Eda Darcey, age 98, our beloved family matriarch, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2026. She was born in Forest Hills, Queens to Oscar and Pearle Aanonsen.

She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, John “Jack” Darcey. They were predeceased by their son, Philip in 1974. Eda and her husband moved to Staten Island and raised their family before moving to Warwick 10 years ago.

Being part of the “Greatest Generation” Eda became a Nurse Cadet during World War II. She received her BSN degree from Wagner College. Her nursing career spanned over 40 years at various locations; she was a nurse at Staten Island Hospital as well as a nursing instructor at U.S. Public Health Hospital, Willowbrook and Staten Island Community College. In addition, she was a nurse for Meals on Wheels.

Eda enjoyed hosting parties which were always filled with much laughter and magnificent memories. She was an avid card player, puzzle master and stamp collector. She loved the lights and action of New York City and enjoyed the panoramic view of the New York harbor from her Ward Hill home.

Eda is survived by her son Michael (Joyce) of Warwick, N.Y., and her daughter, Trina Vladescu of Vestal, N.Y., She is also survived by her six loving grandchildren Derek Vladescu, Jason (Kaitlyn) Vladescu, Karina (Jacob) Pemberton, Philip (Meghan) Darcey, Alex (Christie) Darcey, Ryan (Beckah) Darcey; and her 12 cherished great grandchildren, Ava, Emily, Erin, Audrey, Gunner, Mariella, Callahan, Palmer, Madison, Jackson, Lincoln and McKinley.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Eda’s name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or donationsupport@t2t.org.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.