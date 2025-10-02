Duane Joslyn

Duane “Buzz” Joslyn a lifelong resident of Warwick, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. He was 87.

The son of the late Elwyn and Elizabeth Utter Joslyn, he was born on May 2, 1938 in Warwick, N.Y.

Joining in 1957, Buzz was a 69 year member of the Raymond Hose Company #2 and was Ex-Chief of the Warwick Fire Department. In 1996 he had the honor of being named the grand marshal for the Raymond Hose Company’s 100th anniversary parade. He was also a member of the Warwick Fire Police. Buzz was a former Orange County District 6 Deputy Coordinator for 20 years; member of the Hudson Valley Firemen’s Association; Past President of the Orange County Firemen’s Association, where he was honored as the grand marshal for the 2003 O.C. Firemen’s Association parade; Past President (1986 and again from 1999 to 2001) of the Orange County Past Chief’s Association; Past President of the Orange County Fire Police Association; a member of the NY State Fire Police Association and a Past President and founding member of the District 6 Past Chief’s Association. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Orange County Firefighters Museum. Recently, he was named O.C. Volunteer Fire Police Association “Fire Police of the Year for 2024.”

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Albina “Bina” Mazur Joslyn; son, Jason Joslyn; sisters, Betty Ball, Judy Mcnamee and Sharon Depew; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

He was predeceased by his sisters, June Zwiefel; Lois Brygidyr and Sue Kostic.

As per his wishes, cremation will be held privately.

A firematic memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Raymond Hose Co.#2, 200 West St., Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Raymond Hose Co. #2, 200 West Street, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 or to the Warwick Community Ambulance Corps, PO Box 315, Warwick, N.Y. 10990.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.