On May 15, 2026, the world lost a bright light when Donna Marie Farrell passed away at her home in Florida, N.Y., following a long battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Donna grew up in Pawtucket, R.I., and later established her family in Washingtonville, N.Y. She brought a hardworking yet wonderfully approachable nature to her years working in medical billing, always keeping an open door where colleagues loved to visit and chat.

Donna shared a deep and enduring love with her husband of 36 years, Alan Farrell. Their love story began the moment she picked him up at the airport, as a favor to a friend, during his trip over from England to visit relatives, and they remained deeply in love ever since. Throughout her illness, he was her devoted and loving caretaker, providing unwavering comfort and care during her final years.

She was fiercely supportive of her children, consistently showing up for every milestone and wanting nothing more than for them to be happy. When they were young, Donna was the ultimate “Team Mom,” always encouraging and cheering on their sports teams with endless dedication. Her warmth and welcoming spirit made her a comforting fixture in the lives of many, and she was highly regarded by all of her children’s friends.

Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought so much sunshine to her life. She thoroughly enjoyed every moment spent with them; they will greatly miss her. She will be remembered as the delightfully silly “Memere” who filled their lives with infectious humor and endless laughter.

Donna was a remarkably vibrant, warm, and nurturing woman, whose wonderful smile and delightfully spunky spirit naturally drew people to her. She had a remarkable eye for beauty and loved taking photos of birds and nature. An avid reader, she could fly through books at an incredible pace and always kept one close at hand.

Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Alan Farrell; her children, Ashlee Cartwright and her husband Andrew of Sugar Loaf, New York, and Justin Keough and his wife Samantha of Miami, Florida. She leaves behind three grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Desmond, Colbie, and Rhys, as well as her grandkitties, Bender and Violet. She is also survived by her father, Frederick Trahan; her siblings, Lisa Weed and her husband Jim, Scott Trahan and his wife Kristen, and Tina Trahan; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her former husband, James Keough. She was predeceased by her mother, Eva Trahan, whom Donna loved immensely.

Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.