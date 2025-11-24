Donald P. Grenier of Warwick, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2025. He was 94 years old.

Donald was born in Southbridge, Mass., on Aug. 15, 1931.

Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother. He cared deeply for those he loved and devoted his energy to their prosperity and well-being above his own needs. He was a successful business leader in his day who started several successful companies. He was also very wise. He put himself through college at night for 12 years until he earned his MBA.

Growing up in Southbridge, Don was quite an athlete. He was a high school football star and earned a full scholarship to Holy Cross. Unfortunately, he was injured early in his college and had to leave. His mother encouraged him to move on and see the world.

In 1948, he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. He went on to become a highly decorated combat aviator who flew 55 carrier-based missions in the Korean War. His commendations include three Purple Hearts, a Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, and several others.

After the Navy, he was recruited to play baseball for the Washington Senators. He was a relief pitcher who, according to Phil Rizutto, “threw lots of junk.” He did not like Phil.

Donald is survived by his son Tom Grenier and his wife Meg of Hawthorne, N.J.; daughter Stacy Grenier of Belgrave, Ontario, Canada; six grandchildren: Bridget, Kelly, and Paige Grenier; and Julia, Colton, and Travis Beaven. He was predeceased by his wife, Rita, and his brother, Robert Grenier.

Private arrangements have been made.

