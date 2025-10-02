Dolores Gross, a lifelong resident of Goshen, N.Y., entered into rest on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. She was a third grade teacher at Chester School.

Dolores was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Bertha Gross and a brother Edward.

A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.