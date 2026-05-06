Diane Fitzgerald Dyne passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the age of 69 in New City, N.Y. She was born on July 13, 1956, in Chicago to James and Bernadine Fitzgerald. Greenwood Lake, N.Y., was Diane’s home for over 40 years.

Diane was a cherished daughter, a devoted sister, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother. She leaves behind her father, James Fitzgerald; her two sons, Christopher (Erin) Dyne and Brian Dyne; and her four grandchildren, Christopher, Lena, Max, and Gavin. She is also survived by her siblings, Karen (Peter) Marcalus, Susan (Stephen) Hoover, Daniel (Lynn) Fitzgerald, and Susan Watts Fitzgerald; her former husband and dear friend, Ronald Dyne; as well as many nieces, nephews, and treasured friends.

Diane was predeceased by her mother, Bernadine Fitzgerald, and her brother, James T. Fitzgerald Jr.

Diane was known for her loving, caring, and kind nature. Her sense of humor and quick wit always stood out, and she had a special way of making people laugh wherever she went. She was a hard worker—many remember her at Greenwood Lake Middle School as an aide, at the local diner as the friendliest waitress, or at ShopRite, where she was always ready with a warm smile behind the register.Diane found joy in life’s simple pleasures, especially walking whenever she could and listening to oldies on the radio.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Family and friends may share memories of Diane beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Diane’s memory.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-477-8240 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.