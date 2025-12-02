Dennis J. Stramka

Dennis James Stramka, 75, Harlem, Ga., entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2025. Dennis was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Feb. 28, 1950. He was an Amtrak, N.Y. Police Officer as well as an officer for the City of New York Police Departments. Later, Dennis and his family relocated to Highland Mills, N.Y. where he worked as law enforcement at Tuxedo Park and Bear Mountain State Park. Dennis loved gathering with this longtime friends and family and was a great story-teller. He was a master at cards, darts and shooting pool and loved smoking his pipe. Dennis loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than life itself.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Stramka and Jean Klang Stramka. He is survived by his daughters, Kelly Stramka (Lord), Wyoming, Pa. and Alison Stramka (Barrow), Crawfordville, Ga.; his brother Raymond Stramka, Middletown N.Y.; his grandchildren, MacKenzie, Zachary, Kayla, Scott, Aiden and Zeta; his great-grandchildren Thomas, Joshua, JR., Willow and Tuxton as well as other extended family.

Anyone who wishes to contact family can reach out to his daughter Alison at (706) 401-4852.