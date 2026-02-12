Dennis Denaxas, Jr., passed away on Feb. 6, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 76 years old. Son of the late Anna (Koenig) and Dennis Denaxas, Sr., he was born on Aug. 25, 1949, in Cornwall, N.Y.

Dennis was an Operations Manager for Atlantic Building Products in Chester, N.Y., and was a proud member of the Central Valley United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Donna Jean Denaxas of Warwick, N.Y.; son, William Denaxas and his wife, Margot, of Vernon, N.J.; and beloved grandchildren, Liam and Ava.

Services will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Valley United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 248, Central Valley, N.Y., 10917.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com.