Debra B. Coffey

Debra (Debby) Biondo Coffey of Warwick, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2026 at home. She was 68 years old.

Born in Brooklyn on Dec. 26, 1957, she was the daughter of Salvatore Biondo Jr. and Lucille Carillo.

Debby had a kind heart for animals and a deep appreciation for nature. She loved the Warwick community, especially spending time at the Tuscan Cafe. She was proud of her time working as a dietary aide at Schervier Pavilion where she made many life-long friendships.

Debby is survived by her daughters Lisa Coffey and her partner Reid, Deb (Little Debby) Coffey, and Amanda Ruth DeMouth and her partner Cassidy; grandchildren Julian, Riley, and Harley; siblings Maryann Biondo, Joann Marolda, Sal Biondo, Lucille Abbatiello and her husband Vinny; many loving nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. concluding with words of remembrance at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a dedicated donation to the Humane Society of Warwick, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990, https://shorturl.at/cgtxS.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.