Deborah Ann Kamrowski of Florida, N.Y., entered into rest on Saturday, March 14, 2026. She was 71.

Born the daughter of Gloria Roberts Carey and the late John Zekoll, she was born on Feb. 28, 1955 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Deborah held several careers throughout her lifetime. She was a hairdresser, a hospital dietician but was mostly known for being a school bus driver for Quality Bus and Student Bus, driving special needs children. She was a longtime advocate for disadvantaged and handicapped children.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Kamrowski; son Craig Kamrowski; son, Carey Kamrowski (Lauren); daughter, Roni Lynn Kamrowski; grandchildren, Jayden Zevetchin, Juliana Kamrowski, Caden and Lucas Kamrowski; mother, Gloria Carey; sister, Donna Skrable (Don); brothers, Michael Carey (companion Margaret Vella) and Brian Carey (Joan); sister-in-law, Diane Simcik; nephews, Christopher Simcik (Jenna), Travis Skrable (fiancé Verdiana Rossi); Devin Skrable (Maggie); Joseph Carey (Margaret) and Robert Carey; niece, Brianna Carey; along with dearest cousins, co-workers and friends, too numerous to mention for fear of excluding someone.

She was predeceased by her step-father, Peter Carey.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, from 3-7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Funeral prayer service will be held 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

As per her wishes, there will be a private cremation following the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 27106, New York, NY 10087-7106 or to the Florida Public Library, 4 Cohen Circle, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.