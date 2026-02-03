David N. Paffenroth

David Nelson Paffenroth a lifetime resident of Warwick, N.Y. entered into rest on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. He was 72.

The son of the late Ralph and Ethel Christian Paffenroth, he was born on June 4, 1953 in Warwick, N.Y.

Dave was a member of the Warwick Valley High School Class of 1971. After high school, he attended Orange County Community College. He was the co-owner of the Strawberry Hill Farm apple orchard, Pine Island, NY and a retired sales representative for 50 years, the company was last known as the Nutrien Corp., having retired in 2023. Dave was an active community-minded person. He was a Charter and Life Member of the Pine Island Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where he held various positions throughout the years. Member, Past President, Past Director for Whippoorwill Hunting Club, Yulan, N.Y.; the NRA; Past Chairman and Commissioner of the Pine Island Fire District (1988-1992); Life Member (joined 1972) of the Pulaski Fire Company (Current Secretary/Treasurer); Past Chief of the Pine Island Fire Department; Pulaski Fire Company Fireman of the Year (1990); Pine Island Fire Department George Gurda Fireman of the Year award (2022); He was the first Pine Island Citizen of the Year (1982); Past member of the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce; Past President and member of the District 6 Past Chiefs Association; Past President and member of the Orange County Fire Chief’s Association; Past Coach for Warwick Valley Schools, Modified Cross Country/Volunteer Coach for Indoor/Outdoor track for 12 years; 1999 Strauss Newspapers “We Care Volunteer Award” with his wife, Wendy; Former Inspector for the Orange County Board of Elections. He was also honored by the Presbyterian Women’s Association as “Man of the Year, 2016” Goshen, N.Y. Dave was also an 11-year pancreatic cancer survivor.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Wendy Musgrave Paffenroth; son, Commander James Paffenroth, USN (ret), and his wife, Dr. Melissa Paffenroth of Telford, Tenn.; daughter, Susan Whitson and her husband, Adam of Telford, Tenn.; grandson, David James Whitson; granddaughter, Adelaide Jean Paffenroth; sister, Sandra Loveland and husband Winton of Slate Hill, N.Y.; nephews, Eric P. Bernhardsen and Patrick Musgrave Losey; sister-in-law, Nancy Musgrave of Newbury, Vt.; Sister-in-law, Linda Grippe and her husband James of Farmington, Maine; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 5 from 3-7 p.m. with firematic services being held at 6:30 p.m. at the Pine Island Fire Department, 675 County Route#1, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

A funeral services will be held 11AM on Friday, Feb. 6 at the Pine Island Department.

Burial will be held in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pulaski Fire Company (Attn: 90th Anniversary), P.O. Box 322, Pine Island, N.Y. 10969.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, log onto www.purtafuneralhome.com.