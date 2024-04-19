David J. Kurdyla, 44

David J. Kurdyla, a lifetime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away at Mt. Sinai Medical Center on April 3, 2024. He was 44 years old.

Born on January 25, 1980, he was the son of David A. and Rosemary (nee Foster) Kurdyla.

Dave loved blacksmithing, hunting, and the outdoors.

Dave is survived by his loving wife Leigh (nee Pirovitz) and mother Rosemary Hutchings of Seneca, S.C.

Private arrangements were made. Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.