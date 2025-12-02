Daniel J. Holdefehr, of Warwick, N.Y., formerly of Ramsey and a longtime resident of Paramus, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 25, 2025, surrounded by the family he loved beyond measure. He was 80 years old.

Born in Dogneville, France on Sept. 4, 1945, Dan was the beloved son of Herman John and Georgette (née Valentine) Holdefehr. As an infant, he traveled with his parents to the United States in 1946 aboard the Liberty ship S.S. Zebulon B. Vance, joining many families beginning anew after World War II. They arrived through Ellis Island, marking the start of a remarkable American story.

Not long after settling in New York City, Dan’s family and the Boyle family — whose fathers both drove New York City buses — shared a moving truck as they ventured to Paramus, N.J. The families became neighbors, and Dan and Helen grew up side by side. As children, they were simply friends; as young adults, they discovered something deeper. One date changed everything, and together they built a partnership grounded in devotion, respect, and effortless connection. They shared 45 years of marriage until Helen’s passing in 2011 — a loss Dan carried with enduring love and loyalty.

In his early years, Dan worked as a mailman, taking on whatever he needed to support his young family. Without a college degree but with unwavering determination, he embraced a life-changing opportunity when his father-in-law, William Boyle, helped him secure a drafting job at an architectural firm through a fellow Rotarian, Raymond Wells. That single act opened the door to the profession that would become Dan’s passion.

Dan worked his way through multiple firms, learning every facet of the craft. Through hard work and perseverance, he qualified to sit for the architectural licensing boards - back when hands-on experience could take the place of a formal degree. He passed on his first attempt and became licensed in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Architecture was not just his career; it was his artistry. He took deep pride in the work he created and the places he helped shape. Through every long night and challenge, Helen stood beside him, believing in him completely.

Beyond his profession, Dan dedicated himself to service. A longtime parishioner of the Church of the Annunciation in Paramus, he was also a man of deep and steady faith. Dan was a devout Catholic, and his faith remained a constant source of strength throughout his life, especially in his final days. He found great peace in knowing he was preparing for his eternal life and would be reunited with Helen and the loved ones who had gone before him. Grateful for all he had been given, he often said he wanted for nothing - except, perhaps, a little more time with the people he cherished most.

He was a proud member of the Paramus Rotary Club for 44 years with perfect attendance and was honored to serve as Past President. Rotary was his second family. He especially cherished the Gift of Life program, helping children receive lifesaving cardiac surgeries. The friendships, the projects, the chance to make a difference - these brought him profound joy and purpose.

Dan was known for his quick wit, sharp humor, and memorable sarcasm. He was a steady, honest voice of guidance - sometimes frank, always rooted in love. After Helen’s passing, he carried the responsibilities of both parents with grace, resilience, and quiet strength. His family will forever remember his laughter, his wisdom, and his steadfast presence.

Above all, Dan loved his family. He leaves behind his daughter Denise Ciummo and her husband Vincenzo of Warwick, N.Y.; his son Daniel J. Holdefehr and Miriah Page of Kinnelon, N.J.; and his son David Holdefehr and his wife Naolani of Las Vegas, Nev.

He is lovingly remembered by his siblings: Lorraine Orza of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.; John Holdefehr and his wife Cindy of Oakland, N.J.; Nancy Conti and her husband Joe of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and Gary Holdefehr of Fort Myers, Fla.

Dan’s heart was fullest when surrounded by his grandchildren: Victoria, Alyssa, Nicholas (and his wife Alexandria), Bailey, Isaiah, Jakob, Malia, and River; and his adored great-granddaughter Emma, daughter of Nicholas and Alexandria. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas and his grandson Kevin, both held tenderly in the family’s memory.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. The Funeral Mass will be viewable via https://shorturl.at/MYDim. Interment will follow the Mass at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to the Paramus Rotary Club, 644 Pascack Road, Washington Township, N.J. 07676 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550 whose care and compassion the family deeply appreciated.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.