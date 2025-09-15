It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Craig Johnston at his home in Vernon, N.J. A long-time resident of Vernon, N.J. and Warwick, N.Y., Craig was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin.

Craig found great joy in cheering on his cherished Yankees, losing himself in the magic of movies, spending time with his nephews, and enjoying great food. He was a dedicated employee at the ACME grocery store in Vernon, where his hard work and charm will be missed.

While we mourn his passing, we celebrate the life he lived and the love he shared. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.