Corinna L. Predmore, a resident of Middletown, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. She was 36 years old. Corinna was born on June 22, 1989, in New York City and was a graduate of the Warwick Valley High School.

Corinna is survived by her parents, two brothers, as well as her two children.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Corinna’s name may be made to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, N.Y. 10990 or online at wvhumane.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, (845) 477-8240; www.zmmemorials.com.