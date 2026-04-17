Christopher M. McManus of Westtown (formerly of Warwick, N.Y.) passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2026 at home. He was 66 years old.

Born in Bronx, N.Y., on Aug. 18, 1959, Chris was one of five children of the late Francis W. and Sheila F. (née Makowski) McManus.

Chris most recently worked as an insurance agent for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.

A family statement reads, “Chris was a caring and generous person. He took care of our parents and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews tremendously. He had a lot of friends in both Warwick and Westtown who knew that Chris was always there if they ever needed anything. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing.”

Chris is survived by his siblings: Kathleen Morse and her husband Bob; Mary Colletti and her husband Bernie; Gene McManus; and Edward B. McManus and his wife Kay; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.