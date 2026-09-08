Cheryl Ann Durling of Exeter, N.H., passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2026, with her husband Mike and her family by her side. Cheryl was a beloved wife, dog mom, daughter, sister, aunt, “Mimi” and friend.

Born in Warwick, N.Y., to Richard and Jane (Malarski) White. Cheryl was a devout catholic, leaning on God to guide her throughout her cancer journey, putting her trust in HIS hands. Cheryl was raised in the beautiful Hudson Valley, a graduate of Warwick Valley High School and proud “Warwickian.” She lived in New York for 57 years before relocating to the seacoast of New Hampshire.

Cheryl worked for Orange & Rockland Utilities where she met the love of her life and best friend, Mike. Years later she left “Corporate America” when she answered an ad in her hometown newspaper looking for a dog walking assistant. The start of her dream job as a professional pet sitter evolved and she never looked back. The friendships she made and the dogs she cared for that she loved and lost meant the world to her.

Cheryl and Mike built a life based on love, devotion, communication, trust, faith and laughter. They enjoyed spending time with their rescue dogs, firepit fun, music, concerts of many, dancing, exploring various restaurants, cooking, hiking and meeting many new friends. Cheryl’s most fond memories include attending a “Midnight Ramble” at the home of the late Levon Helm in Woodstock, NY, multiple Mavericks concerts where Mike ensured the best seats with plenty of room for dancing in the aisle.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Mike, parents Richard and Jane White (Warwick, N.Y.), sisters Patricia (Dale) Giraudin (Pine Bush, N.Y.), Susan (Wes) Drake (Westtown, N.Y.). Stepsons Ben Archer (Flourtown, Pa.), Bradley (Ross) Archer-Haynes (Maplewood, N.J.). Grandchildren Ellie, Audrey and Anne Archer, Emmie and Otis Archer-Haynes. Beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews and forever friends.

Cheryl was predeceased by her grandparents Edmund and Anna Malarski, Joseph Walter White, David and Margueritte Stewart, in-laws, James and Pauline Durling and niece Lisa Grima. Rescue dogs, Boomer, Codi, Murphy, Badger and Winnie.

A mass of Christian burial will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at 10 a.m., at Church of the Sacred Heart, 11 Lawton Ave, Hartsdale, NY 10530. Burial immediately following, Ferncliff Cemetery, 280 Secor Rd, Hartsdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Best Friends Animal Society (Kanub, Utah), https://bestfriends.org or SPCA (Stratham, NH) https://www.nhspca.org.