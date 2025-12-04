Charles Rahm of Florida, N.Y. entered into rest on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at home. He was 86.

The son of the late Charles Rahm and Marie Aloy Rahm, he was born on Nov 18, 1939 in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Charlie was mostly known as the owner of Lake Region Tire in Monroe. He was an avid golfer and former President of the Monroe Country Club. He pitched softball for over 70 years.

He is survived by his lifetime companion, Susan O’Brien; son, Robert Rahm; sister, Darlene Arancio; grandsons, Michael John Rahm Jr. and Christopher James Rahm; daughter-in-law, Helen Rahm; nephew, Craig Arancio (Katie); great nephew, Nico Richard Arancio; sons, Christian, Casey and Jon-Paul LaRocco; and Sister-in-law, Linda Manus (Richard Thomas).

He was predeceased by his son, Michael John Rahm.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 7 from 1-5 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 8 at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y. 10921.

Burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.