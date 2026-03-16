Catherine Joan George of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on March 9, 2026, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 96 years old.

Born in Jersey City, N.J., on September 16, 1929, she was the daughter of Louis and May (née Zehnbauer) Orban.

Joan, as she was lovingly called, was a retired doctor’s assistant for Dr. Michael DiVio in Westwood, NY.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Harold George, daughter Susan Werner, and sons Peter George and James George. She is survived by her daughter Nancy George; daughter-in-law Kathy George; nine grandchildren: Eric Werner and his wife Mya; Jennifer Brown and her husband Doug; Emily Armas and her husband Sergio; Katie Redman and her husband Robert; Peter George and his wife Karlie; Christine Fischer and her husband Luke; Sean Harold and his husband Bryan; Julia George; and Liam Jahn; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, March 26, 2026 from 12 to 3 p.m. with a service at 3:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Warwick Valley Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 315, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.