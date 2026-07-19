Carole Ann Rysinger, age 81, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2026, at Valley View Nursing Home.

Born to the late John and Wilomena Howell Mabee on Feb. 27, 1945, Carole dedicated her life to caring for others. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Valley View Nursing Home for 30 years, where she was known for compassion, kindness, and dedication to her residents and coworkers.

Carole found great joy in knitting and crocheting, creating countless handmade gifts and treasured keepsakes for family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her family and had a special place in her heart for animals. She adored her granddogs, Shelby, Spartan, Rowdy and Brutus, and her beloved cat, Rocky, who brought so much love and companionship.

Carole is survived by her husband, John Rysinger of Florida, N.Y., Son, Allen Mabee of Florida, N.Y., son, John Mann (Christopher Felt) of Jamestown, N.Y., and daughter, Kimberly Shea (J Michael) of Randolph, N.Y. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Violet, Tori, Heidi, Emmalynn, and Jaxon. And brother, Kenneth Mabee of Warwick NY and many extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Ronald Mabee and his wife Ann Mabee, and John Mabee

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Melissa LeForte and Sharon McCloud for the love, compassion, and devoted care they gave to Carole over the years. Their kindness, friendship, and unwavering support brought her comfort and meant more to the family than words can express. The family also wishes to thank her dear neighbor and friend, Alex and her family for their friendship, kindness and support, which brough Carole great comfort and joy.

Family and Friends are invited to pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., with a funeral service to be held at 8 p.m. at T.S Purta Funeral Home in Florida, N.Y.

Carole will be remembered for her caring heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering love for her family. She touched the lives of many through her kindness, her years of caring for others, and the warmth she shared so freely. Though she will be deeply missed, her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.