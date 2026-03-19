Carol Ann Humbert of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on March 18, 2026 at Garnet Medical Center. She was 85 years old.

Born in New York, N.Y., on July 18, 1940, she was the daughter of Paul and Grace (née Brightenback) Kressler.

Carol had fond memories of going to many garage sales with her daughter Jackie and her best friend Terry

Carol is survived by her children: Scott, Dawn, Kim and her husband Sal, Kris, Walter, Liz, Jackie, Mark, Jenaro, Lisa, Susan, Angelo, John, Margaret, and Nicole; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; as well as many foster children over the years; and her beloved dog Fritz. She was predeceased by her husband Edward A. Humbert, son Frank, and daughter Elena.

Visitation will be on Monday, March 23, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, followed by interment beside her husband Edward in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.