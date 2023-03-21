Carmela M. Appuliese of Tuxedo, NY (formerly of Washingtonville, NY and North Bergen, NJ) passed away on March 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side. She was 93 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on Aug. 8, 1929, she was the only child of Frederick and Emily (nee Zozzaro) De Prisco.

Carmela “Marion” Appuliese’s first job was as an elevator operator where she met her former husband, Joseph. She was a founding member of the Democratic Party of Warwick, NY. She was a former member of St. Frances Parish. She worked to keep traditions alive by hosting many family gatherings and holiday dinners; she passed on the importance of holding family traditions to her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Carmela is survived by her five children: Robert DeFrancesco and partner Judy Dynia of Singer Island, FL; Sebastian DeFrancesco and his wife Elizabeth of Santa Cruz, CA; Debra Gallagher and her husband John of Forked River, NJ; Mary Murphy and her husband Richard of Salisbury Mills, NY; and Emily Garcia and her husband Raymond of Rutherford, NJ; “sister” in law: Angelina Petrillo; grandchildren: Jonathan Gallagher, Alicia DeFrancesco and husband Amar Ghodasara, Kim Eichele and husband Daniel, Jamie Deuchler and husband David, Olivia Garcia, Victoria Garcia, Grace Murphy, Emily DeFrancesco, and Anna DeFrancesco; three great-grandchildren: Shea Deuchler, Cooper Eichele, and Maison Eichele.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Washingtonville, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carmela’s memory to Joe Raso Hospice Residence in New City, NY or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.