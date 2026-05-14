Bruce W. Ingraham

Bruce passed away peacefully in Warwick, N.Y., where he had been living with family for the last several years. Bruce was born and raised in Rocky River (Cleveland), Ohio, to his parents, Harry E. and Donna J. Ingraham. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and Army Security Agency and was an alumnus of Baldwin Wallace University.

Bruce spent most of his life in Dayton, Ohio, where he raised his family and built a successful manufacturer’s representation business. He was also an alumnus of EF MacDonald and formed many lifelong friendships and professional relationships through that early network. Over the years, Bruce became well known throughout the Dayton area for his outgoing personality.

Bruce was a kind, charismatic, and social person who made friends wherever he went and maintained many of those friendships throughout his lifetime. As a salesman who traveled frequently across the country, he developed an extensive network of friends and colleagues from all walks of life. He had a natural ability to connect with people, tell stories, and make others feel welcome.

Among Bruce’s greatest joys was the annual golf gathering he hosted at Atwood Lake in Northeast Ohio. Over time, the event became affectionately known as “Ingraham’s Atwood Follies.” What began as a simple gathering evolved into a decades-long tradition that brought together friends from across the country. The weekends were filled with golf, laughter, camaraderie, and countless unforgettable stories that those who attended will continue to share for years to come.

Later in life, Bruce faced numerous serious medical challenges with resilience and determination. Over nearly a decade, he endured and overcame several terminal illnesses, including multiple battles with cancer. The cruelest of these afflictions was dementia, a disease that slowly robs those affected of their memories and dignity, while also taking precious time from the families who love them. In honor of Bruce and others facing this disease, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Bruce is survived by his sister, Dayne VanPelt of Rocklin, California; the mother of his child, Karen; his son, Spencer; daughter-in-law, Chrystine; and grandsons, Gideon and Teddy, all of Warwick New York. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Donna.

A private celebration of life will be held with family and friends on May 23, 12-3 p.m. at Cox Arboretum in Dayton, Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.