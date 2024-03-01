Bruce J. Scotto, 83

Bruce J. Scotto, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 29, 2024, with his loving family by his side. He was 83 years old.

Born in Staten Island, NY, on December 12, 1940, he was the son of Josephine J. (nee Ravatto) and the late John J. Scotto.

Bruce was the shop foreman of the former Lawrence Motors in Ramsey, NJ, and later owned and operated Hidden Acres Game Bird Farm where he raised several thousand pheasants, partridge, and quail.

Bruce was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing, especially in the state of Montana. He also cherished his cows, dogs, and peacocks. Bruce also had a passion for baseball and the NY Yankees that he shared with his children and grandchildren. A family statement reads, “Bruce was a family man first. He was a loving and attentive husband, father, and grandfather. He will be sorely missed.”

Bruce is survived by his beloved wife Maureen; sons Daniel John Scotto and his wife Mary Lynn and Christopher Joseph Scotto and his wife Tammy; daughter Laura Ann Scotto; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Jack, Gabriella, James, and Ryan; and sister Pamella Scotto.

Memorial visitation: Monday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street # 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.