Orange County farmers’ markets

Orange County Tourism and Film has a comprehensive list of farm markets opening soon around the county.

The full list is on their website. Here are a few descriptions they provided:

Cornwall Farmers’ Market, in front of town hall on Main Street. Offerings include fresh foods from local farms and orchards, scented candles, art, maple syrup, natural pet treats and more with a wide variety of vendors from the NY Pickle Man to Grand Mango Caribbean Food. Wednesdays, May 22 through Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.cornwallrecreation.com

Florida Farmers’ Market, Rts 17A and 94 (across from Quickin Chek). Florida is in the heart of the famous Black Dirt Region The market features fresh produce and local foods. Visitors can also find baked goods, pickles, jams and jellies, handcrafted soaps, and more. Tuesdays, June 25 through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Special Market Day: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to- 2 p.m.floridafarmersmarket.org

Goshen Farmers Market, Orange County Government Center, 255 Main St. Sponsored by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, the market feautres , crafts and more directly from local producers and artisans in a community-oriented environment. Fridays, May 16 through Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special Market day: Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. goshennychamber.com/farmers-market

Healthy Orange Farmers’ Market, Broadway between Landers and Johnston streets, Newburgh. A collaboration of The Cathedral and the Orange County Department of Health, the market offers local vegetables, herbs, fruits, honey, microgreens, baked goods, natural body care products and more. Many community agencies participate to provide information on health insurance, rental assistance, environmental issues and other matters. Tuesdays, July 1 through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.thecathedralrim.com

Warwick Valley Farmers’ Market, South Street parking lot at Bank Street. This market features more than 30 regional farms and farm kitchens as well as a variety of artisan goods. Special events are frequently scheduled, such as live music, free kids’ activities, and chef demonstrations. Sundays, May 11 though Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.warwickvalleyfarmersmarket.org

West Point-Town of Highlands Farmers’ Market, municipal parking lot at Main Street near Cozzens Avenue, Highland Falls Find local, fresh produce and arts and crafts at the market, which is owned and run by VISION, a local, civic, volunteer organization of community residents of Highland Falls and Fort Montgomery. Sundays, June 15 through Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.www.wptohmarket.com