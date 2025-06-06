Brendan P. Delaney

Brendan Patrick Delaney, 67, of Warwick, N.Y. (formerly of Washingtonville, N.Y.), passed away on June 2, 2025, with his loving wife and daughters by his side.

Born in Curragh, Ireland, on April 9, 1958, he was one of 13 children of John and Margaret (nee Martin) Delaney.

Prior to retirement, Brendan worked as an electronic health record consultant.

A family statement reads, “Brendan was a proud Irishman and regularly listened to (and frequently called into) RTÉ Irish radio. He was a hard worker and a dreamer, contributing to his success. He worked hard to provide for his family, but always found time to spend with his daughters and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, and Papa.”

Brendan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bernadette (nee Kavanagh); two daughters, Niamh Gibbons and her husband Stephen of Warwick, and Ciara Chappell and her husband Ryan of Brooklyn; granddaughter Sophia; grandson Jack; and 11 siblings: sisters, Kathleen (John) Costigan and Christine (John) Taheny; brothers: Sean (Josie) Delaney, Anthony (Doreen) Delaney, Paul (Mary) Delaney; sisters: Ann Hodgson, Veronica (Peter) Martin, Rosemary (Shea) Mullins; brother, Declan Delaney, sister: Caroline Key; and brother: Derek (Lorraine) Delaney; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Michael Delaney.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Brendan’s memory to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – Community Fundraising, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.